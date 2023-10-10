Xiong Jing Nan wishes ‘Wondergirl’ a great career, apologizes for accidental blows to the back of the head

There are no hard feelings between ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan and Muay Thai phenom Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, even if their special rules striking match two weeks ago was marred with unintentional fouls.

Xiong connected with various inadvertent shots to the back of the head, a natural occurrence when a southpaw meets an orthodox fighter in a boxing match, which led to multiple warnings and pauses to the bout. It also didn’t help that ‘Wondergirl’ continuously ducked under ‘The Panda’s punches to avoid getting hit.

In the ONE Fight Night 14 post-fight interviews backstage, Xiong said that she had apologized to Jaroonsak immediately after the fight, and that there were no hard feelings.

‘The Panda’ said:

“Actually I didn’t mean to do it, my plan was to throw a hook and not really punch the back of her head. I didn’t mean to do it.”

Furthermore, the Chinese superstar said she considers Jaroonsak a friend as much as she is a colleague. Xiong added:

“So actually I can see her face during the fight, and I know how she was feeling and I know her position as a professional athlete. So after the fight I hugged her and told her ‘we’re friends, so I hope you can go further in your career.’”

‘The Panda’ battled ‘Wondergirl’ in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which took place live at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on September 30th.

Xiong ended up winning via third-round technical knockout, after she hurt Jaroonsak along the Circle wall and finished the Thai dynamo with a flurry.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of Xiong vs. Jaroonsak and the rest of the stacked ONE Fight Night 14 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.