Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak says Rodtang vs. Superlek is simple: “It depends on who gets hit first”

ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak and the entire nation of Thailand will come together in unity tomorrow night, as two of its favorite sons go head-to-head in a historic showdown to determine the best flyweight striker on the planet.

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to square off against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22, Asia primetime.

Jaroonsak is excited to witness this epic showdown take place in the famed Lumpinee arena. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, she gave her thoughts on this incredible matchup.

‘Wondergirl’ said:

“This fight is a dream fight that people have been waiting for ONE Championship to make happen, no matter the rules – kickboxing or Muay Thai. It’s hard to pick. They’re both tough. I will say that Rodtang has the advantage for this because he hits really hard.

“But recently, Superlek looks completely different, more aggressive. He’s so fast, and he can punch hard. Before, he just had his kicks and technical stuff. Now, he added more aggression. Superlek also has the elbows and good hands. It depends on who gets hit first. They each have a 50-50 chance of winning.”

Originally a battle for Rodtang’s flyweight Muay Thai gold, the bout is now a three-round 140-pound catchweight contest after Superlek failed to make weight on Thursday.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.