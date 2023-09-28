Xiong Jing Nan renews intention to reach champ-champ status in ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is taking a slight detour into special-rules fight territory in her next match. However, she hasn’t lost sight of her ultimate goal in mixed martial arts.

Xiong is set to face Muay Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special-rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

But if you were to ask Xiong, she can’t wait to get back to her MMA career, where she fully intends to go after the atomweight belt to become a two-division world champion.

‘The Panda’ said in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Many people have been asking me when I will be going back to defend my title. But for now, I just want to focus on this fight in front of me and give a good fight. After that, that’s when I will be thinking about when the next title fight will be. Actually, in the near future, I would like to fight for the atomweight golden belt again.”

See the interview below:

Xiong challenged reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee in 2019, but fell short of victory after she tapped to a rear-naked choke in the final round.

The fate of the atomweight throne will also be decided at ONE Fight Night 14, as No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex takes on No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee in the main event. The ONE interim women’s atomweight world title is on the line.

Xiong can’t wait to get through ‘Wondergirl’ and then go after the winner of Stamp vs. Ham. ‘The Panda’ added:

“I'm feeling great right now because for this competition, I'm really excited. And this is something that I look forward to.

“I have been contemplating a lot and thinking a lot about my future plans and what I will be doing next, and what kind of competition will happen. And actually I've been also studying my previous performance and I have seen my weak points, and the things that I need to improve, especially in the grappling part.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, live on September 29, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.