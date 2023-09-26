Xiong Jing Nan full of praise for opponent ‘Wondergirl’ ahead of special rules fight

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is headed into one of the most unique fights of her incredible career thus far.

The Chinese superstar is set to face Muay Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Xiong Jing Nan has nothing but kind words for her young rising star of an opponent ahead of their matchup, despite being at a disadvantage in terms of age. Speaking to MMA Mania in a recent interview, Xiong talked about ‘Wondergirl’ and why she thinks the Thai fighter is a tough matchup for her:

“Wondergirl is really young. She keeps improving and she has all the techniques, you can see she just gets better, better, and better in each match. In terms of age, this isn’t a really nice thing to me, cause she’s really young. But in life, I think you have to keep challenging yourself, so that’s why I accepted this,” said Xiong Jing Nan.

ONE Championship’s one-of-a-kind special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.