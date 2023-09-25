Xiong Jing Nan thrilled to showcase more of her boxing: “More speed and power”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is excited to return to her boxing roots and showcase more of her dangerous hands.

The Chinese superstar is set to face Muay Thai specialist Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Xiong detailed her preparations for this all-important fight.

‘The Panda’ said:

“Boxing is actually included in my daily MMA training routine, so I have not changed all my training modes. But of course, I have put more focus on boxing now.”

Xiong started her fighting career as a boxer in China. She’s put those dynamite hands on full display in her fights in ONE Championship. The ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion believes this special rules match will allow her to entertain the fans with her power, especially in small gloves.

She added:

“It is very helpful for me to use small gloves in this contest, as the same as that in MMA. It will [allow me to have] more speed and power.”

ONE Championship’s historic special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.