Xiong Jing Nan’s coach Drian Francisco says ‘doing damage is the goal’ in Wondergirl fight

Reigning undisputed ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is known for her dynamite hands and lightning-quick punching in the Circle. Wearing light 4-ounce gloves that magnify her power, the Chinese stalwart is known to put the pace on her opponents.

But in her next fight, Xiong has enlisted the aid of former WBA boxing world champion Drian ‘Gintong Kamao’ Francisco, who heads the boxing program at Evolve MMA in Singapore, where ‘The Panda’ trains.

This pairing gives Xiong a distinct edge heading into her next fight against a wily Muay Thai prodigy.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, we caught up with Francisco and asked if he thought Xiong could end up scoring a massive knockout in her next outing.

‘Gintong Kamao’ said:

“It’s hard to predict a knockout. Then again, this is a fight in 4-ounce gloves. Anything can happen. We’re expecting to fight in close boxing range. Doing enough damage is the goal in this fight.”

Xiong is set to face Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, Sept. 29.

ONE Championship’s historic first-ever special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live on Amazon Prime Video.