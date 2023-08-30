‘Wondergirl’ predicts Xiong Jing Nan’s game plan in special rules striking match

ONE Championship women’s strawweight Muay Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is heading into the most high profile bout of her young career so far.

The 24-year-old Thai superstar is set to face ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on September 29 in U.S. primetime (September 30 in Asia).

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Jaroonsak says she has absolutely no clue how ‘The Panda’ will come into this fight, given this groundbreaking new rule set.

‘Wondergirl’ said:

“I’m not sure [how she’ll approach it] because this fight is not for the belt. It’s a special rules fight. So maybe she’ll go forward, be aggressive, or just play it safe and try to score.”

Jaroonsak and Xiong will participate in ONE Championship’s historic first-ever special rules striking match, consisting of three 3-minute rounds.

Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored with the 10-point must system.

It is essentially a boxing match in small gloves.

Jaroonsak, a natural Muay Thai fighter, will be at a perceived technique disadvantage against Xiong, who was a former boxer in China before joining ONE Championship. However, ‘Wondergirl’ will enjoy a slight height and reach advantage.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

