Wondergirl on ‘special rules’ fight with Xiong Jing Nan: “I was kind of surprised”

Muay Thai sensation and ONE Championship star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is getting ready for the most high-profile fight of her young professional career thus far.

The 24-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native is heading into the historic ONE Fight Night 14 next month to face her toughest test yet in reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan.

Jaroonsak and Xiong throw down in a first-ever special rules striking match under the ONE Championship banner. Fighters are allowed to use any kind of punches but are not allowed to grapple or use kicks. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Jaroonsak talked about being offered this once-in-a-lifetime kind of fight.

‘Wondergirl’ said:

“I was kind of surprised. When they said special rules, I thought it would be one round striking, one round MMA, just like Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang [Jitmuangnon]’s fight. My first thought was, ‘Why?’ But then I saw the opponent and said, ‘Why not?’ I wanted the fight. So, I accepted the fight.”

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak and ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan will meet in a special rules match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

