“Grateful” ‘Wondergirl’ thanks ONE for the chance to trade leather with Xiong Jing Nan: “It’s a big opportunity”

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is grateful for the opportunity to square off with one of the best female fighters in the world today, Xiong Jing Nan.

On September 29, the women of ONE Championship will take center stage as four massive bouts with headline the event, all featuring some of the absolute toughest women in combat sports. In one of the featured scraps, ‘Wondergirl’ will return determined to get back into the win column as she faces reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

The pair will meet in a special rules striking match featuring three three-minute rounds of pure striking. No kicks. No takedowns. Just two women going toe-to-toe with nothing, but their fists and determination.

Speaking about the highly anticipated clash in an interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wondergirl’ expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to share the Circle with Xiong Jing Nan.

“It’s a big opportunity to fight her, a chance [to build my career],” Jaroonsak said. “I feel grateful that ONE gave me the opportunity to face the champ. I’ll do my best.”

After showing off her skills in the art of eight limbs, ‘Wondergirl’ turned her attention to mixed martial arts and saw a successful result in her MMA debut, defeating Zeba Bano via a first-round submission at ONE 157 last year. However, Jaroonsak came up short in her sophomore MMA fight, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Lisa Kyriacou in July at ONE Friday Fights 26.

Standing in her way of earning another W is one of the most successful women in ONE Championship, Xiong Jing Nan. ‘The Panda’ has an immaculate 9-1 record under the ONE banner, her lone loss coming against atomweight queen Angela Lee in 2019.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.