‘Wondergirl’ still adjusting to training without kicks for Xiong Jing Nan: “It’s kind of hard”

At ONE Fight Night 14, Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak will need to show her ability to adapt as a martial artist.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will face ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan. Despite her opponent’s world champion status, the title will not be on the line this time around for the Chinese champion.

Instead, the two elite competitors in their own fields will meet in a middle ground of sorts in a first-of-its-kind striking fiesta under the ONE Championship banner. Able to only utilize their boxing skills in this contest, some may consider this a favorable change for 'Wondergirl', thanks to her high-level striking experience.

That being said, Xiong Jing Nan’s boxing is arguably her best attribute as a world champion in MMA, giving both competitors a challenge and a potential advantage over each other.

As one of the best Thai strikers on the roster, the Thai fighter is used to having an extensive arsenal of weapons at her disposal inside the circle.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘Wondergirl’ spoke about how not being able to use her kicks will be a difficult transition to make for a competitor that doesn’t usually limit her own skills:

“For me, it’s kind of hard, though. Like you can’t teep or kick with your legs. I can just use my two hands and upper body.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.