Smilla Sundell credits ONE Championship for female-led ONE Fight Night 14 event: “I think it’s very cool”

ONE Championship has been championing the growth and development of martial arts in Asia since its founding in 2011 by its Chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, who is a lifelong martial artist himself.

Apart from MMA, ONE has featured other disciplines across martial arts through Muay Thai, kickboxing, grappling submission, and special rules matches, making it the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The influential sport movement has shed inspiration all over the world, and ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell has echoed this message, especially since the promotion has put the spotlight on multiple women’s bouts at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

In her interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Hurricane’ praised the promotion for promoting women empowerment:

"I think it’s very cool of ONE Championship for doing it. It’s very inspiring, especially for girls, to see that we are doing it so they can also do it."

Sundell will compete in the card herself as she tries to fend off the challenge from ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, where her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title will be on the line.

ONE previously staged an all-women event in September 2021 at ONE: Empower, highlighted by the ONE strawweight world title bout between Xiong Jing Nan and Michelle Nicolini. That historic card also featured the inaugaration of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Tournament.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.