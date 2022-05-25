Watch: ONE Championship strawweight Wondergirl has surprise pick between Muay Thai and BJJ

ONE Championship's newest strawweight MMA fighter, Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak recently posted a video on Instagram which caught the attention of fans. Fresh off her successful MMA debut at ONE 157, the former Muay Thai national champion playfully chose between her Muay Thai roots and grappling in BJJ.

Her choice was obvious.

"Hmm 🤔 which one?"

Of course, she chose MMA. What other combat sport allows you to elbow and knee someone but also strangle and twist them like a pretzel on the ground? The sheer variety of routes, gameplans and styles that MMA allows makes it one of the most dynamic and exciting sports in the world today. No wonder 'Wondergirl' chose to transition to ONE MMA from Muay Thai.

'Wondergirl' submits Zeba Bano on MMA debut at ONE Championship 157

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak proved that her grappling and MMA game cannot be underestimated after a show-stealing MMA debut against unbeaten Indian phenom Zeba Bano.

The Muay Thai superstar only needed a little over a minute in the first round to make Bano tap and secure a win in the all-encompassing sport of MMA. 'Wondergirl' came out guns blazing from the opening bell while Bano tried her best to sap the Thai's energy by getting into the clinch.

Needless to say, 'The Fighting Queen' had a hard time controlliing the aggression of 'Wondergirl' as she looked overwhelmed from the get-go.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship is BACK!



Nat Jaroonsak submits Zeba Bano with a first-round armbar in her MMA debut



#ONE157 | #ONEChampionship | Watch.ONEFC.com "Wondergirl"is BACK!Nat Jaroonsak submits Zeba Bano with a first-round armbar in her MMA debut

While in the clinch, 'Wondergirl' reversed position and started blasting Bano with knees until the Indian hit the ground. Once there, the Muay Thai specialist pulled off a slick far-side armbar on the same arm she was holding onto in the clinch. The smoothness of the transition en route to the finish made it look like 'Wondergirl' has been doing this all her life.

Following the win, the strawweight told commentator Mitch Chilson that she wants to continue fighting in MMA first before making a comeback to ONE Championship Super Series and slug it out against the best strikers in the world.

Edited by David Andrew