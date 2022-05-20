Full ONE 157 main card results: Petchmorakot retains ONE Championship Muay Thai title after razor-close slugfest, Joseph Lasiri dominates to become new champion

ONE Championship's latest event, ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, just concluded and it absolutely delivered fireworks all throughout. The main card alone saw four performance bonuses handed out to the winning fighters.

The main event was a razor-close banger for the ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai belt as Petchmorakot Petchyindee, fresh from his boxing stint last year, defended his Muay Thai belt against former Lumpinee champion Jimmy Vienot.

The bout didn't start well for Petchmorakot as Vienot kept hitting him with hard kicks on the outside and dumping him forcefully on the floor. The champion, however, tried to return in the second half of the third round as he successfully closed the distance with his punches and strikes inside.

The tide of the fight significantly shifted when Petchmorakot dropped Vienot in the opening moments of the fourth round. The champion's decision to stick to his punches paid off as he caught the challenger flush with a right hook to the jaw. The fifth round was up in the air as Vienot went back to his strategy of frequently throwing his kicks and dumping Petchmorakot to the ground.

After the judges' decision was read, Petchmorakot retained his title via a close split-decision. His knockdown in the fourth round seemed to have made a difference. Speaking through a translator, the champion said this during his post-fight interview:

"I'm very happy tonight because I can retain my belt since I have paused my fight [career] for two years. I'm very happy right now... I think I have done my best but not as [good] as I expected. I will improve in the next time."

Petchmorakot didn't just earn a hard-fought decision win. He also won a sweet $50,000 ONE Championship performance bonus for his efforts.

Joseph Lasiri stops Prajanchai PK.Saenchai to become the new ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai champion

The co-main event of the night had a more definitive ending as the raging Italian, Joseph 'The Hurricane' Lasiri, stopped the then-reigning ONE Championship strawweight king Prajanchai PK.Saenchai after three rounds. The Thai warrior didn't answer the call for the fourth round, automatically forfeiting the fight and handing Lasiri the TKO win.

The bout was about as even as it could get in the first two rounds until one of Lasiri's punches opened a nasty cut near the eye and nose of Prajanchai. The champion looked visibly concerned about the cut and became a sitting duck.

From there, Lasiri showed everyone why he's called 'The Hurricane'. The Italian striker peppered and battered Prajanchai on all fronts, giving him very little room to breathe.

Near the end of the third round, Prajanchai's face was a crimson mask as Lasiri threw everything but the kitchen sink at him. The damage to the champion was so severe that once he sat on the stool in-between rounds, he verbally stated that he could no longer continue.

The TKO win didn't just make Lasiri the new champion but also the recipient of a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship.

ONE Championship 157 main card recap and results

Elsewhere on the card, the famed Ruotolo Twins showed the world why they are considered the future of jiu-jitsu. The prodigious brothers absolutely dominated in their ONE Championship debuts as they faced two of the greatest grapplers ever, Shinya Aoki and Garry Tonon.

Tye Ruotolo made short work of former five-time EBI champion and former ADCC champion Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon. The 19-year-old phenom submitted Tonon with a D'Arce choke less than two minutes into the bout. Meanwhile, his brother Kade dominated every single second of his bout with Japanese MMA legend Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki. Despite not scoring the submission, Kade was awarded a clear judges' decision win.

Also on the main card was a near-murder courtesy of the ultra-popular ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. 'The Iron Man' utterly demolished UK's No.1 fighter Jacob Smith across three rounds to advance to the semi-finals of the ONE Championship Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament.

It was classic Rodtang violence. Only this time, he had a stronger sense of calm and control, which made him a lot scarier. Smith fought valiantly and stood toe-to-toe with Rodtang, but this new version of the champion was just too much to handle. The win also earned Rodtang a $50,000 ONE Chamåpionship performance bonus.

Another Grand Prix quarterfinals match took place on the main card as Walter Goncalves faced Josue Cruz after former champion Jonathan Haggerty was pulled out due to medical reasons.

Goncalves, a former title challenger himself, didn't need long to dispatch Cruz. A debilitating left hook to the body shut Cruz down and it was followed up with two knees to the face as he went down. It was a brutal KO win for Goncalves, who will now face Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the next round of the tournament.

