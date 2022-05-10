"That was like a glitch" - fans on Petchmorakot's ability to wobble opponents ahead of ONE Championship 157

ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee is not just one of the best champions in ONE, but also one of the best in the world, period. The Thai's trademark precision, slicing elbows and debilitating knees has made him one of the most feared men in the ring.

In a recent Instagram post by ONE Championship, they showcased just how devastating Petchmorakot's strikes can be. His flush connection on Swedish fighter Magnus Andersson's jaw was so clean that it nearly paralyzed the man on his feet:

Fans have gone crazy over the clip as it's quite rare to see a world-class fighter get chicken legs like that after a punch. Instagram user @jayyymxrgan28 saw it from a unique perspective:

"That was like a glitch"

Watch the fight highlights here:

Petchmorakot Petchyindee defends his ONE Championship belt at ONE 157

On May 20, at ONE 157, Petchmorakot will make his third defense of his featherweight Muay Thai belt against former Lumpinee champion, the Frenchman Jimmy Vienot.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Petchmorakot shared his thoughts on the promotional newcomer and how he plans on dealing with his style of Muay Thai.

“He is a tall fighter with all kinds of weapons from punches, kicks, elbows, everything. He’s considered one of the scary opponents. His outstanding weapons would be his knees and his kicks, and his tall build. Those are obstacles.”

To deal with Vienot's lengthy frame and well-rounded attacks, Petchmorakot plans to rely on good old-fashioned aggression to get the job done.

“My solution will be striking as much as I can, with extra punches to add strength and power, switching with some elbows and also close-range knees,” he said. “I think I can hurt him. The only satisfying ending would be a knockout.”

Whether or not the champion can do well with his plans is yet to be seen. Regardless, however, this fight would be a treat for ONE Super Series fans.

