"We are quite similar" - Petchmorakot Petchyindee on Jimmy Vienot title defense at ONE 157 

Petchmorakot Petchyindee is heading to a battle with Jimmy Vienot at ONE 157 without much worry about the threat his opponent brings.

On May 20, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will defend his belt against Vienot in the titular match at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot. The action will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Petchmorakot Petchyindee said that he believes that the French striker doesn’t have glaring weaknesses but it doesn’t intimidate him.

“I did study a few of his previous fights. I feel like Jimmy Vienot’s body size is quite huge, maybe a little bit bigger than mine, that’s how I feel. He is also [ambidextrous], same as me. So we are quite similar. But I don’t see any weakness, to be honest. I feel like he is one of the [most] well-rounded athletes. Anyway, if you ask me [if I’m scared of him], I won’t take that because I have full confidence in myself.”

Vienot will compete in his first match at ONE Championship, but it will not be his first time competing for a world title. He is a five-time Muay Thai world champion and a former Lumpinee Stadium Champion who is on a four-bout win streak dating back to 2020.

While Vienot’s achievements are impressive, Petchmorkot is no slouch himself, winning seven of his 10 fights in the circle and stopping four of his opponents in the process. His main event clash with ‘JV01’ will be his third world title defense since winning the belt in 2020.

Petchmorakot Petchyindee is not worried about what Jimmy Vienot can bring

Petchmorakot Petchyindee believes that since Jimmy Vienot is quite similar to him, the promotional newcomer could try to attack his weakness.

During the interview, Petchmorakot revealed Vienot’s potential strategy. He said:

“I think he might prepare [more on boxing], because this is what I am not good at. I think he’s supposed to prepare [boxing combinations] and combining kicks with it as well.”

Vienot comes in with 51 wins in his striking career and has a 4 cm-height advantage over the Thai world champion. However, Petchmorakot has over 160 wins in his career and he believes that he has seen all types of fighters in all his years of experience.

“I don’t think I need to worry too much on anything about him because all of my opponents have a similar size - from his height, to body size, and even style - [whether] they are Thai or foreign Muay Thai Athletes. So I think there’s nothing to worry about, I just do my best.”

