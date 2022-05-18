Latest ONE Championship fight card for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot

The ONE Championship fight card happening on May 22 will be one for the books. The explosive 16-bout card will focus mostly on the striking arts, mainly Muay Thai.

The event will be headlined by two Muay Thai title fights, a pair of submission grappling contests, and four quarterfinal bouts at ONE's first-ever flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Expect ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot to deliver action from start to finish. The ONE Championship fight card will also feature contests in MMA and kickboxing.

In the main event, ONE featherweight Muay Thai champ Petchmorakot Petchyindee will defend the strap against former Lumpinee champion Jimmy Vienot. In the co-main event spot, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt will be on the line as Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will face the Italian hurricane, Joseph Lasiri.

Also, ONE's first-ever flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament starts in grand fashion as dominant champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon takes on UK's no.1 Jacob Smith.

Moreover, competing in the tournament will be former champ and Rodtang's rival, Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty, as he squares off against former title challenger Walter Goncalves.

Another highly anticipated feature on the main card will be the ONE debut of jiu-jitsu rising stars Tye and Kade Ruotolo as they lock horns with two of the best ever, Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, respectively.

Lead Card

Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente (kickboxing – heavyweight)

Asha Roka vs. Alyse Anderson (mixed martial arts – women’s atomweight)

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Taiki Naito (Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinal)

Savvas Michael vs. Amir Naseri (Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinal)

Davit Kiria vs. Mohammed Boutasaa (kickboxing – featherweight)

Nat “Wondergirl” Jaroonsak vs. Zeba Bano (mixed martial arts – women’s strawweight)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Josue Cruz (Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix alternate bout)

Sherzod Kabutov vs. Denis Puric (Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix alternate bout)

Elipitua Siregar vs. Robin Catalan (mixed martial arts – strawweight)

Main Card

Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jimmy Vienot (ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title)

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Joseph Lasiri (ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith (Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinal)

Garry Tonon vs. Tye Ruotolo (lightweight – submission grappling)

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida vs. Hugo Cunha (mixed martial arts – heavyweight)

Shinya Aoki vs. Kade Ruotolo (lightweight – submission grappling)

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves (Flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix quarterfinal)

