"Would love to try same as what Rodtang did with 'DJ'" - ONE Championship Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK.Saenchai on wanting hybrid-rules and MMA bouts

ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai wants to try his hand at different combat sports.

He recently sat down for an interview with Dylan Bowker of Bowks Talking Bouts on YouTube. The champion, speaking through a translator, spoke largely about his title win over Sam-A Gaiyanghadao last year and his upcoming title defense against Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157.

Aside from those topics, the former Lumpinee Stadium champion also touched on possibly fighting in mixed-rules matches or even MMA in the future. Due to the overwhelming success of the Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson bout at ONE X, fans have been clamoring for more mixed-rules matches in the future.

When asked if he's interested in partaking in other combat sports in ONE, Prajanchai said through his translator:

"Of course, he [Prajanchai] would love to try kickboxing and on top of that, he would love to try same as what [ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion] Rodtang did with 'DJ' [Demetrious Johnson] in their last fight. You know, he would love to try all martial arts like, he would like to do MMA as well. He just wants to see how it goes. He doesn't know if it's going to be good or bad or he would love it or not, but he just wants to try it all."

Although he's the first to admit that he has no knowledge or training in other facets of MMA like grappling and wrestling, Prajanchai is willing to dedicate time to learning them. With his work ethic and level of talent in his own sport, we wouldn't be surprised if the Muay Thai champion eventually picks up grappling.

Listen to the full interview here:

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will look to defend his ONE Championship belt for the first time at ONE 157

At ONE 157, the co-headlining fight will be for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai championship between world champion Prajanchai and Joseph 'The Hurricane' Lasiri.

In the same interview with Dylan Bowker, the champion said:

"This fight, I have even more confidence in my performance... With my upcoming fight, I want to try my best. I am even more focused, even more than last time."

If what he said is to be believed, Prajanchai will be a monster inside the cage come May 20. Considering the magnum opus he pulled off against Sam-A to win the ONE Championship title, we can't even comprehend that the champion was not that ready at the time. Expect a very game and ready ONE Championship king coming into ONE 157.

Edited by Aziel Karthak