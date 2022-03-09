Prajanchai vs. Lasiri off ONE: Lights Out, new date to be confirmed

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will no longer be defending his strap against Joseph ‘The Hurricane’ Lasiri at ONE: Lights Out on Friday, March 11.

The Singapore-based promotion broke the news on Monday, March 7. According to ONE’s official site, the No. 3-ranked Italian has been forced to pull out from the scheduled five-round war after sustaining an injury during his training camp.

As a result, the pair will meet at a later date, which has yet to be announced.

The Thai striking dynamo became the new division king at ONE: Battleground in July last year. The 27-year-old Thai put in a career-defining performance to dethrone Muay Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in one of the most entertaining bouts seen in the company's striking-only division, ONE Super Series.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship is the NEW ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, edging Sam-A by majority decision! #ONEBattleground #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Prajanchaiis the NEW ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, edging Sam-A by majority decision! Prajanchai 🇹🇭 is the NEW ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, edging Sam-A by majority decision! 🏆 #ONEBattleground #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/YJRQ49eISl

Lasiri, on the other hand, earned his shot at the world title after a highlight-reel finish over Asahi Shinagawa at ONE: Winter Warriors II in December 2021.

‘The Hurricane’ needed only 126 seconds to take out his Japanese rival inside the Circle, sending him to sleep on the canvas with a quickfire punch and knee combination.

Despite the absence of Prajanchai-Lasiri, fans can still expect an entertaining card at ONE: Lights Out.

Two world title showdowns will headline Friday's event, as Bibiano Fernandes puts his bantamweight gold on the line against knockout specialist John Lineker, and Thanh Le steps up to defend his featherweight strap for the first time against grappling wizard Garry Tonon.

How Prajanchai became a Muay Thai fighter

Prajanchai, like a number of Thai strikers plying their trade in ONE, grew up in a household filled with martial artists.

The Muay Thai specialist started boxing when he was only four, training at a local gym just to pass the time. Soon, he made it one of his daily routines and regularly sharpened his tools after finishing his school work.

Shortly after, he started to accompany his brother to amateur fights – and that was when he decided to turn his hobby into an ambition.

Today, he has 392 fights on his resume, with a staggering 338 wins and only 51 losses. That would be an impressive record for any fighter, not least one still in their 20s.

Edited by Harvey Leonard