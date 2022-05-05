"Training like best friends since day one" - The Ruotolo brothers' throwback video ahead of their ONE Championship debuts at ONE 157

ONE Championship's newest grappling acquisition, the Ruotolo brothers, might be the most dangerous twins in the world. We dare you to name another set of twins who can dismantle anybody, limb by limb, like the Ruotolo siblings.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo were considered jiu-jitsu's first sibling child stars. The two broke into the scene as kids, winning competitions left and right. It was when they hit the world stage that they became a force to be reckoned with.

Kade and Tye started beating seasoned black belts while they were still purple belts. Now that they have received their own black belts, the two are set to take over the sport.

In a recent video posted by ONE Championship, we saw the siblings playfully rolling when they were just kids. Even as they goofed around as kids, however, the Ruotolo brothers showed an unbelievable grasp of technique and precision:

With their much-anticipated ONE Championship debut happening on May 20 at ONE 157, the global stage will see the greatness of the most dominant twins in jiu-jitsu history.

The Ruotolo brothers will make their ONE Championship debuts at ONE 157

On the main card of ONE 157, Brazilian jiu-jitsu prodigies Kade and Tye Ruotolo will debut inside the famed circle.

Locking horns with them will be two of the most decorated grapplers in the history of the sport, Garry 'The Lion Killer' Tonon and Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki. These submission grappling matches are the stuff of dreams for fans.

It's legends vs. the future.

ONE has truly given a much-needed spotlight on submission grappling of late. By putting matches together that cater to both hardcore and casual fans, ONE is effectively breaking the sport into the mainstream.

Tonon and Aoki are two of the most recognizable names for casual grappling fans. The Ruotolo Twins, on the other hand, are mostly known within dedicated circles of jiu-jitsu fans. Bridging the two worlds will do great things for the sport.

Pitting these athletes against each other in front of a worldwide audience will shine a massive spotlight on submission grappling like no other organization has done before. ONE truly revitalizes the sport in more ways than one.

