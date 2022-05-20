Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Joseph Lasiri fight recap – Lasiri captures ONE Championship at ONE 157

In the co-main event of ONE 157, strawweight Muay Thai champion Prajanchai PK.Saenchai faced challenger Joseph Lasiri in an entertaining bout with a shocking conclusion.

Meeting in the middle of the cage for round one, it was clear that Prajanchai had the quicker hands. After a brief feel-out process, the Thai fighter began to push forward, throwing combinations and pressuring his opponent. Undeterred, Lasiri stayed within range but continued to throw one strike at a time while Prajanchai mixed combinations with kicks.

With 30 seconds left in the first round, Lasiri dumped Prajanchai on the mat. From there, 'The Hurricane' picked up the pressure but ate another combination from the champion as the first round came to a close.

As the fighters came out for the second round, Joseph Lasiri continued to pressure and close the distance, but Prajanchai's speed overwhelmed the challenger. Prajanchai was in complete control until Lasiri landed a big uppercut with 1:40 left in the round.

The momentum shifts as Joseph Lasiri cuts open Prajanchai PK.Saenchai in the second round

The uppercut instantly busted open Prajanchai’s right eye. Clearly bothering him, he began to back up, allowing Lasiri to further pressure, using the cut as a target. The champion noticeably wiped the injured eye throughout the remainder of the round, and it was clear the momentum had begun to shift in favor of the challenger.

In between rounds, viewers could see the cut placed directly above Prajanchai's right eye. It was a very unfortunate spot, as it was bound to affect the champion's ability to see out of it for the remainder of the contest.

Joseph Lasiri took full advantage, picking up the pace as the fighters came out for the third round. Blood continued to stream down Prajanchai’s face and into his eye as Lasiri’s pace forced him to retreat again in an effort to avoid further damage. The third round came to a close with Lasiri in complete control of the fight, keeping his opponent pressed against the cage and defending.

As Prajanchai took to the stool, the reigning champion looked defeated. Clearly in pain, he was asked by his corner if he could continue. He shook his head to indicate he couldn't, and the bout was stopped. Joseph Lasiri defied the odds and was crowned the new ONE Championship strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Joseph Lasiri claims the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title with a SHOCKING third-round TKO of Prajanchai PK.Saenchai



Following the bout, Mitch Chilson spoke with Joseph Lasiri about his shocking win in the evening’s co-main event. 'The Hurricane' said:

“My faith gave me the possibility to come here and prove myself. That’s my life, Singapore. Here we go. This is the main event of my life!”

Moments later, Lasiri found out that he not only earned 26 pounds of gold but also a $50,000 bonus for his odds-defying victory at ONE 157.

