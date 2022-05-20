"Don't you dare run away" - Prajanchai PK.Saenchai urges Joseph Lasiri to stand toe-to-toe with him

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai is ready to throw down with Joseph Lasiri and he is hoping that the Italian warrior is willing to reciprocate.

In the latest ONE Vlog, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion expressed his delight in returning to the circle to defend his title.

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai said:

“I’m delighted to be fighting again in ONE Championship. It will be a great honor for me to defend my belt against Joseph Lasiri. I’m really excited. Honestly, I don’t know what will happen on Friday night, but I’m confident that I’ll bring the belt back to Thailand.”

The Thai star made an immediate splash upon his arrival in the promotion, defeating the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the world title following a five-round war.

After enjoying the experience of competing on the world stage, he is eager to show the world more by figuring in an action-packed bout against Lasiri.

Prajanchai urged ‘The Hurricane’ to stay in the pocket with him:

“Joseph, don’t you dare run away from me. Let’s go toe-to-toe inside the circle on Friday night.”

Joseph Lasiri believes he deserves the shot against Prajanchai PK.Saenchai

Joseph Lasiri has competed in over 50 bouts in his professional striking career, but that pales in comparison to Prajanchai PK.Saenchai’s almost 400 total fights.

In the fight preview video, Lasiri acknowledged an appreciation for Prajanchai’s accolades but made it clear that he would not let the opportunity to win a world title slip past him.

Lasiri said:

“I’m a huge fan of Prajanchai, but I have the opportunity of a lifetime in front of me. I honestly don’t feel like a lucky guy. I rebuilt my way back to the title, and I feel like I totally deserve it.”

Joseph Lasiri didn’t have a dream start to his ONE Championship career. He suffered four straight defeats inside the circle upon his arrival in 2018, with back-to-back stoppages in his first two.

However, Lasiri has since bounced back and is 3-1 over his last four fights to earn a shot at Prajanchai PK.Saenchai’s ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title:

“I’ve finally arrived at my title shot and the chance to close the circle on all my sacrifices and struggles. The greater the challenge, the more pressure and frustration I go through, the better winning the title will feel.”

Edited by David Andrew