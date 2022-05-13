"Who's ready for 'Wondergirl's' MMA debut?!" - ONE Championship asks ahead of ONE 157

Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak is just a week away from making her debut in MMA. She is an expert Muay Thai fighter who is looking to make the transition to mixed arts at ONE 157.

On Twitter, ONE Championship asked fans on May 13:

"ONE. MORE. WEEK. Who's ready for Wondergirl's MMA debut?!"

Jaroonsak has won multiple national championships in Thailand for Muay Thai. She competed in ONE Championship's strawweight division, and now on May 20 she will move to ONE's competitive strawweight MMA weight class.

ONE's women's strawweight weight class has notable fighters such as Xiong Jing Nan, Michelle Nicolini, Ayaka Miura, among others.

For now, she is walking away from Muay Thai and will try her hand at MMA. She has had previous training in the sport and already boasts a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.

At ONE 157 she will make her MMA debut against India's Zeba Bano.

Wondergirl vs Zeba Bano

Wondergirl sounds very excited for her debut in MMA. Though she comes from a striking base, she said she is open to all facets of the sport. In an interview with ONE Championship, she said:

“I have confidence in my striking, so she’s going to be aware of my strikes, for sure. But as I said, I’ve been training in MMA for two years, and I don’t have just striking. I know how to submit.”

Her opponent is 'Fighting Queen' Zeba Bano who comes into this fight with a 1-0 MMA record. However, she has a lot of experience, including winning national medals in kickboxing.

Bano says she is used to being doubted and being counted out. In an interview with ONE, here is what she said:

“Some members of my family have told me several times that if my limbs get broken, I will be of no use, and then who would marry me... I used to get really angry with that, but it used to motivate me too, and it helped me to reach where I am today. I actually want to thank the people who have tried to demotivate me. They have played an important role in helping me to reach [this point]."

The two ONE Championship fighters will face off at ONE 157 on May 20.

Edited by Aditya Singh