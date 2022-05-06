"Happy birthday to my super dad!" - 'Wondergirl' shouts out her father Kru Jaroonsak

‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak greeted her dad on his birthday with a throwback picture of them together.

On Instagram, fans also wished Kru Jaroonsak a happy birthday in the comments section of the photo.

“Happy birthday to my super dad ! 🎉@jaroonsak_muaythai_gym Drop the pic of Super dad with mad kid Wondergirl 🤣”

Kru Jaroonsak is the father of Muay Thai standouts Nat and ‘Supergirl’ Ann Jaroonsak. The father is a skilled Muay Thai fighter, and his daughters did not fall far from the tree.

Nat Jaroonsak is a two-time Thailand national Muay Thai champion and has competed in over 50 bouts in her career. The 23-year-old is 2-1 in ONE Championship. Meanwhile, her sister, ‘Supergirl’, has over 30 wins in her career and is undefeated in two fights in the circle.

Kru Jaroonsak has trained his daughters since they were young and continues to coach at Jaroonsak Muay Thai Gym in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meanwhile, both Nat and Ann have since moved to hone their skills in other gyms and are now training at Marrok Force. There, they train together with ONE Championship athletes Fabricio Andrade, Drex, Denice Zamboanga, and Jeremy Miado, as well as ONE Super Series fighters Marie Ruumet and Milagros Lopez.

'Wondergirl' will make her MMA debut at ONE 157

Nat Jaroonsak will compete in her first professional MMA bout at ONE 157 when she takes on promotional newcomer Zeba Bano of India.

Bano is a rising star in India, having won championships in wushu and kickboxing before transitioning to MMA. She is undefeated in six bouts and will look to add another win to her record on May 20.

Meanwhile, Jaroonsak is aiming to shift her focus to her MMA career. In an interview with ONE Championship, she revealed that it was a move that has been a long time coming:

“I was about to retire in Muay Thai years ago. But then ONE gave me a Muay Thai contract, which was a good opportunity for me. ONE is the biggest promotion in Asia and in the world. But I really wanted to fight MMA. Now that I finally got an MMA contract, I’m so happy. Finally, my dream’s coming true.”

