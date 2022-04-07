Watch: Wondergirl Jaroonsak puts her devastating knees on display

Nat Wondergirl Jaroonsak showed off her incredibly powerful knee strikes in a video posted by ONE Championship on Twitter.

Judging by the clip, the Muay Thai striker has some serious power.

Check out the video of Jaroonsak practicing her knee strikes below:

The clip shows Wondergirl holding her father, who trains with his daughters, in a Thai clinch before thrusting her powerful knees into the abdomen. She follows them up with more combination knee strikes.

Jaroonsak had uploaded the same clip to her Instagram in March. She wrote in the caption:

"Saturday evening working on Khao Yad Sai with my dad"

These are Muay Thai-style knees. The knee strike is not brought up directly into the abdomen. Instead, the knee is brought upwards and then thrust forward so the power builds from the hips.

Wondergirl is an expert Muay Thai striker who has been training in the discipline since she was six years old. She holds two national Muay Thai titles in her home country of Thailand and has had over 50 bouts. She is only 22 years old.

What's next for Nat Wondergirl Jaroonsak?

Nat Jaroonsak's last fight was in February 2021. It was a loss to Jackie Buntan, who will now challenge for the inaugural Muay Thai strawweight title on April 22. So, when can we expect her to return to the ONE circle?

The Muay Thai fighter recently revealed on Instagram that she has a bout agreement in place:

"BIG Fight News Coming SOON for 2022 in [ONE Championship] ?"

In the women's strawweight division in Muay Thai, there are multiple opponents for Nat Jaroonsak to potentially face. Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Daniela López and Iman Barlow are all intriguing options.

However, the Thai fighter has also teased a move to mixed martial arts. She has posted multiple photos on Instagram of her training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. In MMA, she could make an impact in ONE Championship. The women's strawweight division in ONE Championship for MMA only has half a dozen fighters listed. Thus, it makes sense for her to pursue ONE gold in MMA and compete in Muay Thai later.

Either way, she is a standout talent with a great future in ONE Championship. In all likelihood, we will see her in action in 2022.

