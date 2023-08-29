Wondergirl relishes underdog role against high-level fighter in Xiong Jing Nan

ONE Championship women’s strawweight sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is one of the fastest rising stars in the promotion. But her next opponent is undoubtedly her toughest yet.

‘Wondergirl’ is set to face ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking candidly and with honesty, Jaroonsak says she was actually quite surprised to be taking a special rules fight with an MMA world champion, but had no qualms about it because she would be facing a high-caliber opponent.

‘Wondergirl’ told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

“Xiong has some boxing experience and more experience in small gloves than me. I prefer to fight with good fighters. I can be the underdog. One of my goals is to fight with good people rather than [remain] undefeated but with low-level fights.”

‘Wondergirl’ and ‘The Panda’ trade leather in the first-ever special rules striking match under the ONE Championship banner. Fighters are allowed to use any kind of punch but are not allowed to grapple or use kicks. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves.

Xiong, originally a boxer from China, has the perceived upper hand in this matchup. But many believe ‘Wondergirl’, with her elite Muay Thai base, superior length and reach, and overall toughness can get the job done against ‘The Panda’.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

