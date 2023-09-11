Xiong Jing Nan’s boxing coach on what she needs to win Wondergirl fight: “Strength is going to be key”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan has been working closely with former WBA boxing world champion Drian ‘Gintong Kamao’ Francisco, who heads the boxing program at Evolve MMA in Singapore. The Filipino boxing veteran says Xiong is going to need to enter her next fight at her strongest.

Xiong, who is known for her dynamite punching, is headed into a unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity against a dangerous Muay Thai star on the rise, in a special rules fight of epic proportions.

Francisco knows just how important it is for Xiong to be well-prepared with sharp hands and explosive power heading into this matchup, so he has taken the necessary steps to allow ‘The Panda’ to put on a good show.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Francisco talked about preparing Xiong for her next outing.

‘Gintong Kamao’ said:

“We worked on building strength for this fight. I told her, even if she doesn’t knock Wondergirl out, her performance will still be very impressive as long as she puts on a good show. Strength is going to be key here.”

Xiong Jing Nan is set to face Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

ONE Championship’s historic first-ever special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

The event is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.