Xiong Jing Nan eager to showcase her explosive hands in pure striking match against ‘Wondergirl’

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Sep 07, 2023 15:33 GMT
Xiong Jing Nan and Wondergirl - Photo by ONE Championship
Xiong Jing Nan and Wondergirl - Photo by ONE Championship

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is looking to challenge herself in as many different ways as possible, to test her limits as a martial artist. And what better way to do that than to take part in a historic, one-of-a-kind spectacle against a dangerous young opponent.

Xiong is set to face Muay Thai phenom Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Xiong says she is excited for her next fight, and wants to show fans what she’s capable of.

‘The Panda’ said:

“I have trained with different partners because everyone has a different fighting style. I want to learn more about it to enrich my experience. I will try my best to show my skills in this contest.”

Before Xiong joined ONE Championship and became a mixed martial arts world champion, she began her fighting career as a boxer in China. So this special rules striking match is right up her alley.

ONE Championship’s historic first-ever special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

