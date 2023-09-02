Xiong Jing Nan’s boxing coach says Wondergirl could be “very hard to put away”

Reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is getting ready for arguably the most interesting fight of her professional career thus far.

Xiong is set to do battle with Muay Thai superstar Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak of Thailand in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

To prepare for the striking showdown, Xiong has enlisted the aid of Evolve MMA head boxing coach Drian ‘Gintong Kamao’ Francisco, a former WBA boxing world champion from the Philippines.

Sportskeeda MMA caught up with Francisco in a recent interview, and he said Xiong is working hard to make this fight very entertaining for the fans. As for predicting a knockout, Francisco says he expects ‘Wondergirl’ to have a very durable chin.

‘Gintong Kamao’ said:

“We don’t know how tough Wondergirl is going to be. She could be very hard to put away. But these 4-ounce gloves are going to be interesting. It’s going to make the fight very entertaining. MMA and Muay Thai is typically fought at a certain distance, but boxing is closed quarters. These 4-ounce gloves will make a huge difference in terms of damage. It’s a huge risk for both women.”

ONE Championship’s historic first-ever special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.