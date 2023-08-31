Xiong Jing Nan’s boxing coach details ‘key factor’ in fight against Wondergirl

ONE women’s strawweight mixed martial arts world champion Xiong Jing Nan is shoring up her boxing skills in preparation for her special rules striking match against noted striker Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in September.

This was shared by former WBA world champion Drian Francisco, who is the boxing coach of ‘The Panda’ at Evolve MMA.

Francisco told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview that they are working on the movements of Xiong Jing Nan, which they believe will be a key factor come fight night.

He said:

“The Muay Thai boxing style is a little flat-footed, which is how they generate power. We’ll be ready for a strong and powerful Wondergirl. We’ve upgraded Jing Nan’s movement and footwork. In and out movement is going to be a key factor in this fight.”

The strawweight special rules striking match between Xiong Jing Nan and Wondergirl is part of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which will go down on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As per published reports, the scheduled strawweight special rules striking match will have the protagonists only allowed to use punches while sporting four-ounce gloves.

Kicks, knees and elbows are prohibited, with the match scored under ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai rules with a 10-point must system.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be the first outing of China’s Xiong Jing Nan after her all-champion showdown with atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee in September 2022, where she successfully defended the ONE strawweight world title.

Two-time Thailand Muay Thai champion ‘Wondergirl,’ for her part, is looking to rebound after being dealt a loss by unanimous decision in her last fight in July in a strawweight MMA match.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.