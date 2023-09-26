Xiong Jing Nan interested in taking more special rules fights in the future: “It really excites me”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan is having a lot of fun in the world’s largest martial arts organization. One, because she’s champion of the world; the best of the best in her sport and in her division. But also, because ONE Championship keeps giving her some pretty fun fights.

Xiong’s next fight is very cool. ‘The Panda’ is set to face Muay Thai star Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to MMA Mania in a recent interview, Xiong said she is super into this special rules match and is even interested in more wild fights like this in the future.

‘The Panda’ said:

“In terms of personality, I’m not a person who has long-term plans. So now, I’m not thinking about what’s going to happen after one year or two years. I’m only focused now, on the present. Maybe next month, or two months later [I have a plan]. But my goal is to accomplish all my goals step by step. If you really want to know my next plan, I want to have more fights now. No matter if it's MMA or special rules. Especially special rules because it really excites me that I’m able to show a different side of me.”

ONE Championship’s one-of-a-kind special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.