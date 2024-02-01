“I want to see them fight” – Wondergirl says inevitable Rodtang-Takeru war should be next

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak isn’t the only one who is hoping to see one of the biggest match-ups out there rebooked in the near future.

ONE Championship’s return to Japan this past weekend at ONE 165 was previously set to be headlined by a huge clash between flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa.

With ‘The Iron Man’ suffering an injury, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 stepped into his place and delivered an incredible performance to defend his title in the main event.

Despite Takeru coming up short on the night and hinting at retirement, many fans out there still want to see him go head-to-head with Rodtang before their careers come to an end.

‘Wondergirl’ spoke about the potential of this fight happening and why she wants to see it during a recent interview with The AllStar.

“I think Takeru fought more in kickboxing right? I think it would be great if we see Rodtang fighting Takeru in kickboxing. I know it is supposed to happen in this event but everything changed like, Superlek stepped up, and yeah. But I want to see them fight soon.”

Given the size of that fight and the incredible contest that it would surely deliver, who can really blame her?

Rodtang versus Takeru has all the ingredients to turn into an instant classic, after all.

Watch the full interview below:

Wondergirl will look to showcase her own striking skills at ONE Fight Night 19

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak may not have the kind of stature held by the likes of Rodtang, Takeru, and Superlek, but she has emerged as one to watch in recent years.

The Thai striker never fails to put on a show for the fans and that will be no different when she returns at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Similar to the match-up between Rodtang and Demetrious Johnson back at ONE X, Jaroonsak is set to compete in a mixed-rules fight taking place in the strawweight division.

She will face off with Dayana Cardoso in alternating rounds of Muay Thai and MMA with the contest being declared a draw if neither woman is able to produce a finish.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.