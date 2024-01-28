ONE 165 complete results: Superlek brutalizes Takeru’s leg in five-round masterpiece to retain flyweight kickboxing crown 

In the ONE 165 main event, reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 put his world title on the line against K-1 legend Takeru Segawa.

The opening round saw both fighters trade a series of vicious leg kicks. Superlek did an excellent job of mixing up his strikes, beating up the legs of Takeru while occasionally throwing heat at his opponent's body. As the first round wound down, ‘The Kicking Machine’ appeared to have the upper hand as Takeru struggled to get his offense going.

That trend continued in the second round with Superlek brutalizing the lead leg of Takeru. However, ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ did find some success when he was able to close the distance and let his hands go, though those moments were few and far between.

The tables began to turn in the third as Takeru cornered Superlek with a minute to go in the round and unleashed a flurry of body blows that forced the champ to cover up and weather the storm.

After potentially giving up the third round, ‘The Kicking Machine’ appeared to be the more active fighter in the fourth, but Takeru’s constant pressure and attacks on the body were clearly wearing on the defending champ making it anyone’s fight going into the fifth and final round. With only three minutes left, both fighters emptied their gas tanks. Superlek targeted the body with some superb knees up the middle while Takeru responded with a couple of big right hands.

The final bell sounded with Takeru looking for a last-second knockout blow, but Superlek was able to keep his distance and make it out of the round and the fight.

Official Result: Superlek Kiatmoo9 defeated Takeru Segawa via unanimous decision to retain the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

Full results from ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan

Gustavo Balart defeated Hiroba Minowa via split decision (strawweight - MMA)

Bokang Masunyane defeated Keito Yamakita via unanimous decision (strawweight - MMA)

Rade Opacic defeated Iraj Azizpour via unanimous decision (heavyweight - kickboxing)

Yuya Wakamatsu defeated Danny Kingad via unanimous decision (flyweight - MMA)

Ayaka Miura defeated Ayaka Miura via unanimous decision (atomweight - MMA)

Garry Tonon defeated Martin Nguyen via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:41 of round one (featherweight - MMA)

Marat Grigorian defeated Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong via KO (uppercut to the body) at 1:20 of round three (156.5lbs catchweight - kickboxing)

Nieky Holzken defeated Yoshihiro Akiyama via KO (right hook) at 1:40 of round one (187.25lbs catchweight - special rules superfight)

Shinya Aoki defeated John Lineker via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:00 of round one (openweight - MMA)

Kade Ruotolo defeated Tommy Langaker via unanimous decision (ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship)

