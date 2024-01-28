ONE 165 results: Marat Grigorian ends rivalry with Sitthichai with brutal body shot

Former three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian returned to the ring at ONE 165 on Sunday for a showdown with eight-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world titleholder Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in a catchweight kickboxing clash (156.5 lbs).

Grigorian came out aggressive from the opening bell, pushing forward and putting pressure on Sitthichai. Looking to keep Grigorian at a distance, Sitthichai pumped his jab and worked in some teep kicks. That opened up the opportunity for Sitthichai to unleash some solid combinations against his Armenian opposition.

Sitthichai continued to string together combinations in the second round, but Grigorian looked to pick up his pace while once again putting his opponent on the back foot. Midway through the round, Sitthichai appeared to be the more active fighter, but that didn’t stop Grigorian from surging forward and landing a vicious knee to the body that dropped Sitthichai.

However, referee Olivier Coste ruled it a no-knockdown after Grigorian illegally clinched his opponent while delivering the blow.

Still, the knee may have affected Sitthichai in the third as Grigorian once again picked up the physicality in the third and final round. Just past the one-minute mark, Grigorian landed a brutal uppercut to the body of Sitthichai that sat the Thai down. Unable to answer the count, the referee called for the stoppage.

Official Result: Marat Grigorian defeated Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong via KO (uppercut to the body) at 1:20 of round three.

With the win, Grigorian scored his 39th career knockout in his sixth match with rival Sitthichai. He also picked up a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.