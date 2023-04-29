Demetrious Johnson says his flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes is one of his favorites

ONE flyweight world champion and MMA all-time great Demetrious Johnson is heading for a trilogy bout with former divisional king Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III.

If we crunch the numbers on all the trilogy bouts in MMA history, it's almost always the winner of the second bout that clinches the third and decisive encounter. In their second bout, Demetrious Johnson produced what could be the cleanest, most technically sound knockout combination of his career. Johnson definitely has momentum on his side coming into the third bout.

From a pull-back counter cross to a patiently placed flying knee, DJ's combination was absolute perfection. It was vintage 'Mighty Mouse'. The walk-away in the end just adds icing to the cake.

Demetrious Johnson revealed in an Instagram video that the flying knee KO was one of the favorite finishes of his career:

"Creating windows of opportunity in high risk fight is S-tier skill set 😝 @onechampionship @primevideo #passion #mma. #onefightnight10 #primevideo #onechampionship"

We just want to point out what kind of god-level nerdom Demetrious Johnson has. Only a solid-gold video game geek knows the meaning of S-Tier and 'Mighty Mouse' is of the highest order. That's why he's so endearing to his fans. He can be a world-beating berserker but also a normal nerdy guy like anybody else.

If you think about it, however, his whole knockout sequence on Adriano Moraes was like something that came out of a fighting game like Tekken or Street Fighter. Perhaps DJ is trying to live up to his favorite video game characters.

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes will fight for a third and possibly final time in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10. The event, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. It will also be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

