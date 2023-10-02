Stamp reveals she targeted Ham’s left side to weaken her punches: “I achieved the greatest goal”

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex stopped South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee by technical knockout to win the vacant ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title last week. She said it all fell within her gameplan and was the “greatest goal.”

The newly crowned atomweight queen won over ‘Hamzzang’ in the third round of their headlining title clash at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

Stamp was unrelenting in throwing telling hits throughout the course of the match, which she later on shared was part of her strategy and were huge in securing the TKO victory.

She shared to the South China Morning Post after her victory:

“So I feel like I have achieved the greatest goal because Ham is a very good fighter. As you can see my game plan since the first round I tried to aim for her left [side]. I kicked repeatedly on her left arm so she could not punch as hard. Because we noticed that Ham’s signature weapon is her left punches. They’re very powerful. So that's what I did to reduce the power of her punch in order to win the fight.”

Watch the interview below:

Stamp set up the impressive finish after landing a solid right to the midsection of Ham Seo Hee midway into the third round.

Seeing an opening to call it a night, she continued to target the trunk of ‘Hamzzang’ after with a barrage of knee strikes and punches that dropped the her to the mat. Moments later the referee moved in to stop the contest at the 1:04 mark of the frame.

The contest was originally penciled in for the interim atomweight world title until erstwhile division queen Angela Lee decided to vacate her belt prior to the start of the match and announce her retirement.

The win made Stamp the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion, having previously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. It also earned her a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

