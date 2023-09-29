“I have to control myself emotionally” – Stamp Fairtex says she’ll use lessons from Angela Lee defeat against Ham Seo Hee

Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex is coming to her interim championship fight against Ham Seo Hee this week ready, armed with the lessons she learned from fighting reigning ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee last year.

The two top atomweight contenders will battle it out for the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship is holding an interim title fight at atomweight as reigning division queen Lee remains on a self-imposed break to mourn a tragic personal loss.

At the virtual press conference for ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp shared that while she fell short in taking the world title from Lee in March last year, she learned a lot from the encounter, particularly on how to be patient and calm. She is looking to showcase the improvements in her upcoming fight:

“So, from the previous fight that I had against Angela Lee, it made me focus more on MMA. I trained more on BJJ and also back then, I was too nervous. That made me learn that from now on, I have to control myself emotionally and be more stable to be ready for the fight.”

Check out the press conference below:

Stamp lost to Lee by submission in the second round in their title showdown in Japan. But she has since bounced back, winning three straight, the last one coming in May in the United States, where she knocked out American Alyse Anderson.

A victory at ONE Fight Night 14 will make the Thai sensation the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion, having previously held the promotion’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Looking to frustrate Stamp is Ham Seo Hee, winner of her last three fights in ONE Championship, and nine overall. 'Hamzzang’ is also looking to get a career-defining victory in her long 16-year mixed martial arts run.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.