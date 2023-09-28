Stamp Fairtex seeks to “inspire all the other women” by winning third world title

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex is again very close to achieving a long-time dream of becoming a rare three-sport world champion.

The 25-year-old will head back to the Circle this Friday night, and with the opportunity to be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion right at her fingertips.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 14 virtual press conference, Stamp talked about making history in her next outing.

The Pattaya, Thailand native said:

“If I win this world championship fight, I would be the first woman to win a belt in three sports, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, and MMA. Of course, I will gain more fans and I will inspire all the other women and have people see that if a woman from Thailand can achieve this, then anyone can also do this.”

Of course, this is easier said than done, as Stamp takes on her toughest adversary yet.

No.1-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is set to face no.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world champion in the absence of reigning queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, who is on hiatus following the tragic passing of younger sister and fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria Lee, last December.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

ONE Fight Night 14 also features a slew of compelling martial arts contests, including a battle for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan, a ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title fight between Smilla Sundell and challenger Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, as well as a special rules striking match featuring Xiong Jing Nan and Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, live on September 29th, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.