“Please live” – Stamp Fairtex’s message to those dealing with suicidal thoughts

With the recently concluded National Suicide Prevention Week, a lot of the focus has been placed on helping people with mental health issues get through the dark times in their lives and deal with mental illnesses. Today, it is certainly a real-world issue that needs proper care and focus.

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex shares empathy with anyone going through difficulties, whether physical or mental and has a simple message of encouragement.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Stamp had this to say:

“Please give yourself lots of encouragement. Do not think that there is no way out and suicide is the only way out left. If you don't have anyone to lean on, I would like to volunteer to be one of the people who will encourage you. Please live, because life is not just today and tomorrow. There are still days to come. It's okay if today isn't your day. Tomorrow or someday must be your day. Therefore, I want everyone to have hope and purpose in their daily lives and life goals.”

Stamp is an inspiration to many people in the world, especially the many young girls who look up to her. The Thai superstar’s wish is that she will be able to continue inspiring, even if it’s just through her performances in the Circle.

She has the chance to do just that in her next fight.

Stamp Fairtex, the No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender, is set to face No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

The fight will be for the ONE women’s interim atomweight MMA world title.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.