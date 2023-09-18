Stamp Fairtex expects Ham Seo Hee to fight a ground war: “I’ll try my best to stay on my feet”

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is heading into the biggest fight of her young career thus far, against a veteran opponent with years of experience under her belt.

That being said, the 25-year-old Pattaya, Thailand native believes she knows exactly what her upcoming foe is going to try to do when they meet at center-Circle.

Stamp Fairtex, the no.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender in ONE Championship, is set to face no.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The two will battle it out for the ONE women’s interim atomweight MMA world title.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp revealed that she thinks Ham will try to take this fight to the canvas and make it a grappling war.

The Fairtex product said:

“I think her game plan is to come to punch me and then take me down to the ground. I’ll focus on my striking and try my best to stay on my feet and avoid her takedowns.”

A former two-sport ONE world champion, Stamp will try to use the best of her striking abilities to trump Ham’s veteran experience and win the fight standing. If she emerges victorious, Stamp will make history as the first-ever three-sport world champion in ONE Championship.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.