Stamp Fairtex reveals her brutal training regimen ahead of Ham Seo Hee world title clash

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is getting ready for the biggest fight of her professional career. As such, the 25-year-old is making sure to leave no stone unturned in training and plans to enter the Circle in the best form of her life.

Stamp Fairtex, the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix champion and current No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender, is set to face no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The fight will be for the ONE women’s interim atomweight MMA world title.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp detailed her intense training regimen leading up to her next fight.

The Thai superstar said:

“I get up at 6 am and go running until 8 am, then I practice MMA until 10 am. And learn MMA moves at 2:30 pm, then Muay Thai until 5 pm. Some days, I have BJJ evening sessions at 6:30-9 pm. That’s my six-day routine.”

Needless to say, Stamp’s incredible work ethic is the primary driver for her success in martial arts. The Pattaya native looked back on her journey so far and says she is ready to take what’s hers.

Stamp added:

“Before I got to this point, I sacrificed my body, sleeping time, teenage life and everything.”

ONE Fight Night 14 broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.