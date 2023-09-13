Stamp Fairtex says she ‘felt defeated’ after losing two world titles: “I wanted to isolate myself”

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex was once on top of the world, having held two 26-pound golden belts over her shoulders at one point in her career.

Stamp was on her way to becoming an unprecedented and concurrent three-sport ONE world champion, as she gunned for a world title in mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, the Thai superstar lost her Muay Thai and kickboxing straps before she could accomplish the feat.

Losing her two world title belts took a toll on Stamp mentally, and the 25-year-old admits a flood of doubts entered her mind following the heartbreaking setbacks.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stamp detailed the ordeal.

She said:

“That time, I was utterly devastated – I lost two golds and was going through a difficult time in my personal life. I felt defeated and felt like I didn’t want to do anything anymore. I wanted to isolate myself and needed some time to think. I really was not okay.”

Stamp surrendered her atomweight kickboxing belt to Janet Todd in February 2020. Over a year later, she gave up her atomweight Muay Thai gold to now reigning queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil.

That being said, if Stamp can win her next fight, ONE Championship gold is once again in her immediate future.

Stamp will attempt to achieve her longtime goal of becoming an MMA world champion when she takes on no.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ham Seo Hee of South Korea for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title. The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.