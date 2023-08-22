Ham Seo Hee pouring full effort into world title showdown with Stamp Fairtex: “So I have no regrets”

South Korean mixed martial arts veteran Ham Seo Hee is ready to step inside the Circle for arguably the biggest fight of her professional career thus far.

The 36-year-old no.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender is set to face no.1-ranked and former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. The fight will be for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title.

Ham knows exactly how important this fight is to her career, and is working hard in the gym to achieve victory.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ham said she has all the bases covered in preparation for her showdown with Stamp.

‘Hamzzang’ said:

“I am putting in a lot of effort to get ready for the upcoming fight – like any other one – so I have no regrets when the fight comes.”

Whether all that hard work translates to success and a golden belt remains to be seen.

ONE Championship is creating the interim atomweight belt in the absence of reigning atomweight queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee, who is on indefinite hiatus following the tragic death of her younger sister, fellow ONE atomweight Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee in December of 2022.

Lee will be in attendance at ONE Fight Night 14 and is said to be making an announcement on the future of her career.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.