Stamp Fairtex ‘not expecting an easy fight’ against Ham Seo Hee

Stamp Fairtex is no stranger to high-profile bouts in ONE Championship, and she’s aware her next one will be another vital chapter in her growing legend.

The Thai superstar will face Ham Seo Hee for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 1. This will be the second time that Stamp will take a crack at MMA gold in ONE Championship after she tried to wrest the ONE women’s atomweight world title away from Angela Lee at ONE X in March 2022.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp admitted that she’d need the perfect game plan to beat the South Korean star.

Ham is often considered one of the best female fighters of her generation, and Stamp wants nothing but the best approach in handling such a dangerous mixed martial artist.

“It’s going to be hard to fight her. I’m not expecting an easy fight. I need to make a good game plan to fight her.”

Stamp is a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and her transition to MMA has been an inspiring run so far.

The 25-year-old has 10 MMA wins in her career, the most recent of which was a second-round knockout of Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver. Stamp also won the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Title in 2021, which led to her world title challenge against Lee in March 2022.

Ham, meanwhile, has 26 professional wins to her name as well as titles in Rizin, Road FC, and Jewels.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes