FREE FULL FIGHT: The controversial first fight between Ham Seo Hee and Denice Zamboanga

MMA atomweights Ham Seo Hee and Denice Zamboanga burst onto the ONE Championship scene as the next potential stars of the promotion.

Given their impressive fighting resumes, both athletes were designed to be among the best top 115-pounders in the world. So, when they opened the quarterfinals of the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix at ONE: Empower, you knew the result was going to be a close one.

South Korean veteran ‘Hamzzang’ Seo Hee Ham entered the foray as the more experienced fighter, whose affinity to brawl and engage opponents with powerful left hooks have garnered her 23 wins overall in various promotions outside of ONE Championship.

On the other hand, you had Filipino rising star Denice Zamboanga, who's determined and fearless personality has aptly given her the nickname ‘The Menace.’

Her aggressive fighting style has been on display time and again, showing opponents no sense of mercy with her power punches and strong wrestling skills.

Sticking to what she does best, Zamboanga forced Ham to work at a fast pace in their first encounter back in September 2021. She stole the first round with her masterful clinchwork, exposing holes in Ham’s technical abilities against the cage with a takedown.

‘Hamzzang’ however, turned things around in the second, pressing Zamboanga on the backfoot with punching combinations from the outside but leading the scoreboards with her powerful left hook. Even with the conditioning Zamboanga had, she was obviously getting slowed down by Ham’s volume and impeccable striking skills.

The Filipino star attempted to take the fight to the ground once again, however, Ham displayed elite defensive technique to prevent getting locked into a clinch.

As the minutes ticked away in the third, Zamboanga knew she needed to take her opposition down more than ever. However, as she went to get a hold of Ham, the two clashed heads, leaving an open gash on Zamboanga’s forehead.

After a few seconds of recovery, the Marrok Force representative finally achieved her second takedown, throwing big punches from top position until the bell. Zamboanga thought she had done enough to win in the eyes of the judges but Ham went home with the split decision to advance her to the Grand Prix Semifinals.

It was a controversial ending to such a great battle between the two women, but Ham’s striking dominance in the second and third rounds, ultimately weighed more.

‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee will make her presence known once again on September 29 with another high-stakes battle against No.1 atomweight Stamp Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 14.

Both women are expected to put their striking skills to the test as they fight for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world championship.

