Stamp Fairtex ‘visualizing’ what Ham Seo Hee will bring in interim atomweight world title matchup

Stamp Fairtex is in the process of visualizing what her next opponent, Ham Seo Hee, will bring to the Circle on September 29.

The Thai fan favorite will make her highly anticipated return in the ONE Fight Night 14 main event as she looks to make ONE Championship history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport world champion.

After capturing the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, Stamp will look to add 26 pounds of MMA gold as she meets No. 2 ranked contender Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE atomweight world championship.

With roughly two months remaining until their long-awaited clash inside Singapore Indoor Stadium, Stamp Fairtex is already in the process of visualizing her opponent's game plan as she makes her own preparations for one of the biggest fights of her already illustrious career.

“I visualize this in my mind all the time, what sort of stand-up things my opponent will do,” Stamp told the South China Morning Post.

Stamp Fairtex earned her spot in the world title tilt with three straight wins since coming up short in her ONE X showdown with Angela Lee last year. Stamp scored wins over Jihin Radzuan, Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in kickboxing, and Alyse Anderson to solidify her spot as the top-ranked contender in the atomweight division.

As for Ham Seo Hee, the South Korean veteran landed back-to-back wins against Denice Zamboanga before going on to a unanimous decision victory against fast-rising Japanese standout Itsuki Hirata.

Who do you think will leave Singapore with the interim ONE atomweight world title around their waist this fall?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.