Stamp Fairtex says Ham Seo Hee is one of the ‘biggest challenges’: “She’s very good”

Stamp Fairtex hopes the extra hours and training sessions she has undergone over the past few months will reward her with an MMA world title.

The top-ranked atomweight contender faces off against No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee for the interim atomweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

While she’s all but prepared to accomplish her dream of becoming a three-sport world champion inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29, the Thai knows she cannot walk into the fire without being a bit cautious about what her foe brings to the circle.

During an interview with South China Morning Post, the Fairtex Gym representative described the Team Mad athlete as one of the biggest challenges of her short yet fulfilling career in the discipline.

Stamp said:

“She’s very good, it’s definitely going to be one of my biggest challenges, so I have to train harder than ever before.”

Watch the interview here:

For her part, the 25-year-old has had this single-minded approach for the last couple of years. And that determination to become a more well-rounded MMA athlete has paid dividends for the striking-based superstar.

With victories over wrestlers, BJJ specialists, and pure MMA fighters, Stamp knows that Ham would be another litmus test she has to knock down to accomplish her dream.

And based on her confidence and mental state, the Thai is fired up to upset the veteran athlete in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

The entire bill will be available live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.