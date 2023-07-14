Stamp Fairtex will rededicate herself to three-sport supremacy if she wins MMA gold 

Stamp Fairtex wants to compete in Muay Thai and kickboxing next, only if she scoops the interim atomweight crown at ONE Fight Night 14.

The top-ranked contender meets No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, hoping to seal the 26-pound gold at her second attempt.

At ONE X last year, the Thai was forced to tap to 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee's rear-naked choke inside round two.

By the time she fights for gold in September, it would have been a total of 16 months between both her world title shots.

With plenty of time to focus on her upgrades, and with another two more wins against Alyse Anderson and Jihin Radzuan, the Fairtex Gym athlete is feeling confident of her chances.

While she has her mind on MMA at the moment, Stamp would switch her focus back to striking-only disciplines after a successful ONE Fight Night 14 outing.

She told South China Morning Post:

“Right now I want to try and get that [MMA] world title. After that, I want to go back to Muay Thai and kickboxing belt.”

Watch the full interview here:

Prior to her move to MMA, Stamp ruled the atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions of the Singapore-based promotion.

She bagged the kickboxing crown in her ONE debut versus Chuang Kai Ting. Four months later, the 25-year-old blasted past Janet Todd to gain the 'art of eight limbs' belt.

The striking queen's reign ended when she lost back-to-back title matchups to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Todd.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.

