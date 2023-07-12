Stamp Fairtex ‘a little bit proud’ on ever-improving English proficiency

There’s no doubt former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is a massive international star. But what could really boost her into superstardom is improving her verbal communication, particularly with her English language skills.

That’s why Stamp has taken the initiative to study English, and believes she’s getting really good at it.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp said she has been gaining confidence speaking English.

The Fairtex gym representative said:

“I’m a little bit proud about my ability to speak English. Sometimes I can’t answer, sometimes I can’t understand.” [30:20 onwards]

Don’t worry, Stamp. We’ve noticed. The 25-year-old Pattaya native has definitely gotten better at articulating her emotions and getting her message across in recent interviews.

That will surely come in handy when she steps into the Circle for her next fight.

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion and current no.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex is set to face no.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee has been out of commission since the tragic passing of her younger sister, fellow ONE Championship athlete Victoria Lee late last year.

Due to Lee’s absence, ONE has announced that Stamp vs. Ham will be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title. So expect a new queen to be crowned in short order.

