Stamp Fairtex thinks Ham Seo Hee’s rhythm ‘hasn’t been there’ in recent fights

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand is headed into arguably the biggest fight of her young career thus far.

The 25-year-old no.1-ranked atomweight contender is set to face the no.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this September, and it will be for all the marbles.

The fight will crown a ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion in the absence of reigning atomweight queen, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee. Stamp has been waiting for this moment for her entire career and now it’s finally here.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Stamp shared her observation on upcoming opponent Ham.

The 25-year-old Fairtex representative said:

“Her rhythm hasn’t been there of late. So we’ll see how things goes”

Ham has been on a tear since joining ONE Championship in September of 2021, beating Denice Zamboanga twice and then routing highly regarded Japanese fighter Itsuki Hirata just last March. However, it appears that Stamp has seen a few chinks in Ham’s armor as of late and plans to capitalize.

It’s going to be the top two atomweights in ONE Championship vying for the division’s ultimate prize. The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion.

ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video is scheduled for September 29. The event marks the return of ONE Championship to the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore.

It is available for fans in the United States and Canada live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

