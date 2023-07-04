Stamp Fairtex credits recent success to Angela Lee loss: “I learned from that fight”

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand has really come into her own as of late, winning her last three fights, which include two spectacular finishes. All of that since losing in her first world title bid opposite reigning atomweight MMA queen ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee last year at the historic ONE X.

Stamp challenged Lee for the world title, but fell via rear-naked choke in the second round of their five-round contest. Prior to getting tapped out by Lee, Stamp had ‘Unstoppable’ on the ropes and nearly finished the atomweight queen in the first five minutes of the contest. That’s when Lee came roaring back to claim the come-from-behind submission victory.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stamp said that she has since moved on from the loss to Lee, and believes she is actually a better fighter because of it.

Stamp said:

“That night, she [Angela Lee] was better than me. But I learned from that fight.”

Stamp can’t wait to showcase exactly what she has learned, as she goes for her fourth straight victory when she steps back into the ONE Championship ring for her next fight.

The no.1-ranked Stamp Fairtex is scheduled to take on no.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 this September, which will be for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title in front of Stamp’s hometown fans at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on September 1, 2023.

As always, fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

